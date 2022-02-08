Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $439,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,335,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 849,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,052,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.