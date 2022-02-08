Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock worth $48,601,653. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 239,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $261.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $139.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

