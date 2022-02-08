Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. 34,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,821. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.98 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

