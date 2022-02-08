Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,090,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 49,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $94.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

