Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 914,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $260,908,000 after buying an additional 80,475 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.21. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.40 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.93.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

