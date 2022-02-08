BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$60.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

