Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BYPLF stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Tuesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

