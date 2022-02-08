Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,493.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,051.64 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

