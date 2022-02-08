Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $75.17. 14,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,948. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

