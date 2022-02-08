Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.
BXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.
In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.