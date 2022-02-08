Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.720-$1.740 EPS.

BXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $90.97 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

