BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Shares of BP stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

