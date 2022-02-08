Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post $65.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68. Braze has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braze stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

