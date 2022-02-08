Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BHF opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.