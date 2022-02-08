Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 72,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

