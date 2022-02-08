Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,235. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.