Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,022,162 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 222,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,922. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.08.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

