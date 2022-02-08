Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report $69.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.81 million and the highest is $70.69 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $249.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at $13,176,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,257,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 590,453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 23,466 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 150,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. American Well has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

