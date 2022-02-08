Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Clarivate posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

