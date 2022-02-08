Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $132.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $504.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $501.00 million to $508.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $530.90 million, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $538.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

