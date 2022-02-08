Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $235.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

