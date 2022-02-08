Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,497. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $196.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $62,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,828 shares of company stock valued at $129,020. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after buying an additional 97,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

