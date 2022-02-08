Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denny’s by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Denny’s by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.