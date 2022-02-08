Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.23). Farfetch reported earnings of ($6.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 202,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth $119,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.