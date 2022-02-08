Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Price Target at $34.25

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 153,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,072. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.