Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $123.20

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

