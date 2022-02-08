Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Price Target at GBX 467.67

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.44 ($6.54).

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 490 ($6.63) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.25) to GBX 531 ($7.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.19) to GBX 495 ($6.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 488.90 ($6.61) on Friday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 507.80 ($6.87). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

