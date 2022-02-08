Brokerages Set Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Price Target at $18.13

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,099 shares of company stock worth $55,427 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 896,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

