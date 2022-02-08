Brokerages Set Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Target Price at C$17.50

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several brokerages have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,523. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$18.75. The firm has a market cap of C$551.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

