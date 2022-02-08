Brokerages Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) PT at $50.13

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 252,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,227 in the last three months. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

