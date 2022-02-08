Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) PT at $65.67

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Greif stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.44. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Greif by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greif by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Greif by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

