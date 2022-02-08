Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,494.25) to €1,429.00 ($1,642.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,465. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

