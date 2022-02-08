Brokerages Set Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Price Target at $1,429.00

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,429.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,494.25) to €1,429.00 ($1,642.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,465. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

