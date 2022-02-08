Brokerages Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Price Target at $359.47

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $302.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,808. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day moving average of $305.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

