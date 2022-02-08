Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target at $47.00

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,787,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,971 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 396,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.