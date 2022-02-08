Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $73.88

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.