Brokerages Set Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Target Price at $59.00

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTSCY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($66.67) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vitesco Technologies Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108. Vitesco Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

