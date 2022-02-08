Brokers Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.95.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.90. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.88.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

