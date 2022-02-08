Brokers Set Expectations for Luther Burbank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

LBC opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

