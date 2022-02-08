Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.02. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

