BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Tops $4.07 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. BSC Station has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSC Station has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.80 or 0.07059182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.73 or 0.99924959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006288 BTC.

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

