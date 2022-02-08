BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS BSRTF remained flat at $$17.90 on Thursday. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.