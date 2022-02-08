BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $272.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.14.

NYSE PEN traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,200. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.65 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total transaction of $3,830,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $12,505,185. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

