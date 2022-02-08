Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bunge stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13.
BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
