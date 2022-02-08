Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

