Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BZZUY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €23.00 ($26.44) to €22.00 ($25.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

