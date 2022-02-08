C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

