Caas Capital Management LP Sells 14,784 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

