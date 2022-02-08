Caas Capital Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Tenaya Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $166,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $626,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $33,448,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaya Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

