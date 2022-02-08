Caas Capital Management LP Takes $542,000 Position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Candel Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,195,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CADL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

