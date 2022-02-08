CAE Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CAE in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

