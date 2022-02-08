CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

