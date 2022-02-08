Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cameco stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.82 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

